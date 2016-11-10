Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, 2016-2026: Report Identifies Over 140 Organizations - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Nov 10, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, 2016-2026" report to their offering.

The "Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, 2016-2026" report provides an extensive study of the rapidly growing market of gene therapy vectors, with a special focus on lentivirus, AAV, adenovirus, retrovirus and plasmid DNA.

Gene therapies require a viral or non-viral vector to efficiently transfer the therapeutic gene into targets cells. It is well known that the gene therapy market is characterized by a robust pipeline of drugs targeting several therapeutic indications. The pipeline is witnessing continuous progression that has further led to an upward surge in demand for gene delivery tools, including both viral and non-viral vectors.

Several players, including pharmaceutical companies, research institutes, contract manufacturing organizations and non-profit organizations, are playing a critical role in the development and production of these vectors. Led by technological advancements, these organizations have developed and introduced proprietary platforms to overcome the challenges posed by conventional production technologies and have also made heavy investments in the expansion of their existing capabilities for vector production.

During the course of our study, we identified over 140 organizations that are actively involved in the production of viral vectors and plasmid DNA.

In addition to other elements, the study provides information on:

- The current status of the market with respect to key players along with information on the location of their manufacturing facilities, scale of production, type of vectors manufactured, purpose of production (fulfilling in-house requirement/as a contract service provider) and the type of organization (industry/academia).

- Most active regions in terms of vector manufacturing; the report contains schematic representations of world maps that clearly indicate the locations of global vector manufacturing hubs.

- Elaborate profiles of key players that have commercial scale production capabilities for viral vector/plasmid DNA; each profile covers an overview of the company, its financial performance, information on its manufacturing facilities, vector manufacturing technology, recent investments, expansions and collaborations.

- A discussion on the key enablers of the market and challenges associated with the vector production process.

- Potential future growth of the vector manufacturing market segmented by the type of vector and phase of development. For the purposes of our analysis, we took into consideration several parameters that are likely to impact the growth of this market over the next decade; these include the likely increase in the number of clinical studies, increase in the patient population, existing price variations among different vector types, estimated dosage frequency and the anticipated success of commercial gene therapy products.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Viral Vectors

3.3. Types of Viral Vectors

3.4. Non-Viral Vectors

3.5. Applications of Viral and Non-Viral Vectors

3.6. Current State of Gene Therapy Market

4. Market Overview

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape

4.3. Viral Vector Manufacturing

4.4. Plasmid DNA Manufacturing

4.5. Key Insights on the Overall Vector Manufacturing Market

5. Viral Vectors

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. BioReliance (A Part of SAFC Commercial)

5.3. Biovian

5.4. Brammer Bio

5.5. Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

5.6. Cobra Biologics

5.7. FinVector

5.8. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

5.9. Lonza

5.10. MassBiologics

5.11. MolMed

5.12. Oxford BioMedica

5.13. Sanofi (CEPiA, Sanofi Pasteur, Genzyme)

5.14. Spark Therapeutics

5.15. uniQure

5.16. ViGene Biosciences

5.17. Wuxi AppTec

5.18. Drivers and Challenges

6. Plasmid DNA

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Aldevron

6.3. Eurogentec

6.4. Richter-Helm

6.5. Drivers and Challenges

7. Opportunity Analysis

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope of the Forecast

7.3. Forecast Methodology

7.4. Input Data Tables and Assumptions

7.5. Vector Manufacturing Market Outlook, 2016-2026

7.5.2. Distribution by Phase of Development

8. Survey Analysis

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Seniority Level of Respondents

8.3. Type of Vector

8.4. Scale of Production

8.5. Vector Stabilization Technology

8.6. In-house v/s Contract Service Production

9. Conclusion

9.1. Accelerated Progression in the Pipeline of Gene Therapy Drugs Will Continue to Act as a Key Driver of the Vector Manufacturing Market

9.2. In Light of Exorbitant Costs Associated with Developing In-house Facilities, Outsourcing has Emerged as a Convenient Alternative

9.3. Both Industry and Academia are Leading the Manufacturing Efforts

9.4. Innovative Technological Platforms have Emerged as Vital Enablers

9.5. Partnerships/Collaborations will Further Contribute to the Rapid Development of This Market

9.6. Anticipated Market Success Backed up by Progressive Pipeline and Rapid Development

10. Interview Transcripts

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Alain Lamproye, President of Biopharma Business Unit, Novasep

10.3. Bakhos A Tannous, Director, Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Viral Vector Development Facility

10.4. Brian M Dattilo, Business Development Manager, Waisman Biomanufacturing

10.5. Joost van den Berg, Director, Amsterdam BioTherapeutics Unit (AmBTU)

10.6. Nicole Faust, Chief Scientific Officer, Cevec

10.7. Semyon Rubinchik, Scientific Director, ACGT

11. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data

12. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

