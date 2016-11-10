LENEXA, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) ("Digital or the "Company"), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video surveillance products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial applications, today announced that the Company has won a contract to provide up to 1,025 FirstVU HD body cameras and related cloud storage services to a non-law enforcement customer. The initial contract is a one-year lease of the FirstVu body cams and provision of cloud services, subject to annual renewal. Shipment of the initial 52 cameras will begin immediately and periodically thereafter upon request of the customer.

"We continue to be excited with the expansion of Digital Ally's body camera and cloud services to new applications outside of the traditional law enforcement market." said Stan Ross, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Ally, Inc. "This order demonstrates the importance of our solution to meet customer demands and our flexibility to adapt our hardware and software to handle unique requirements for a variety of industries and applications. Our FirstVU HD and cloud service systems together provide a total video solution from which we can tailor a specific solution to meet the needs of many potential customers. Our platform enables owners' and managers' audio/video equipment to easily monitor employee and customer behavior, therefore helping to mitigate risk specific to their industries and applications," Ross concluded.

About Digital Ally, Inc.

Digital Ally, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets advanced technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial applications. The Company's primary focus is digital video imaging and storage. The Company is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, and its shares are traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "DGLY." For additional news and information please visit www.digitalallyinc.com or follow us on Twitter @digitalallyinc and Facebook www.facebook.com/DigitalAllyInc

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A wide variety of factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: whether the Company will continue to see increases in sales of the FirstVu HD product and related cloud storage services across various industries and commercial applications in addition to traditional law enforcement customers; the number of First HD units the customer ultimately requests under the contract; competition from larger, more established companies with far greater economic and human resources; the effect of changing economic conditions; and changes in government regulations, tax rates and similar matters. These cautionary statements should not be construed as exhaustive or as any admission as to the adequacy of the Company's disclosures. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

