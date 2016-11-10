The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 14 November 2016 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0010272202 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Genmab ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 60,248,597 shares (DKK 60,248,597) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 101,459 shares (DKK 101,459) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 60,350,056 shares (DKK 60,350,056) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: • 2,500 shares at DKK 40.41, • 500 shares at DKK 67.50, • 5,000 shares at DKK 68.65, • 1,625 shares at DKK 79.25, • 11,600 shares at DKK 80.55, • 10,125 shares at DKK 129.75, • 1,500 shares at DKK 210, • 4,924 shares at DKK 220.40, • 50 shares at DKK 231.50, • 5,000 shares at DKK 234, • 1,150 shares at DKK 234.75, • 250 shares at DKK 246, • 6,400 shares at DKK 254, • 6,000 shares at DKK 272, • 1,350 shares at DKK 329, • 1,000 shares at DKK 337.40, • 31,034 shares at DKK 352.50, • 8,963 shares at DKK 364, • 238 shares at DKK 623.50 and • 2,250 shares at DKK 636.50 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GEN ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 -----------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



