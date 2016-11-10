EY, Xerox Services and EdgeVerve to deliver IRPA Automation Innovation Conference Keynotes

Automation Pioneers Focus on Real World Implementations of RPA, Cognitive Computing and AI

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 10, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --IRPA(The Institute for Robotic Process Automation), today announced that EY, Xerox Services and EdgeVerve Systems Limited (an Infosys company) will deliver this year's keynotes at its third annual Automation Innovation conferences, 2016, The Year of the Robot. The conferences, being held December 7, 2016 in New York and December 14, 2016 in London will include an all-star lineup of automation pioneers presenting robotic process automation (RPA), cognitive computing, and artificial intelligence (AI) real world implementations.

Conference keynotes include:

Automation in the Age of Cognitive Computing , presented by Loren Williams , Chief Data Scientist and AI Leader Emerging Technologies Global Innovations, and by Chris Lamberton , EMEIA Robotic Process Automation Lead, EY

, presented by RG Conlee, Chief Innovation Officer, Xerox Services Driving Enterprise-wide Automation - One process at a Time, presented by Naresh Kothari , Head - Business Development (America's) and by Robin George , Head - Business Development ( Europe ), EdgeVerve Systems Limited (an Infosys company)

Leading technology pioneers to share the stage with their clients and present their automation journeys include:

Automation Anywhere - Leveraging a Digital Workforce Platform to Achieve Best-in-Class RPA

Kofax, a Lexmark Company - Creating a Digital Workforce with Robotic Process Automation

NICE - IKEA Automates Processes to Improve the Customer and Co-workers' Experience

UiPath - The Future of RPA

WorkFusion - How Adding Machine Learning and Chatbots to RPA Delivers End-to-End Process Automation and True Digital Transformation

With hundreds of attendees representing Fortune 500 companies, leading industry analysts, consultants, software vendors and service providers, the Automation Innovation Conferences bring together all the movers and shakers in a single place, for the industry's only exclusive automation event.

"There's no turning back now, as the automation fueled race to digital transformation is in full swing," said Frank Casale, Founder of IRPA and CEO, Automation Accelerator. "And this year's keynote presenters, panelists and real world use cases serve to underscore the impressive results we are already seeing as we transition from labor arbitrage to digital labor. This is an event you don't want to miss."

"Both the New York and London conferences are all about the reality and the business implementation of automation from RPA, cognitive computing and AI," said Raheem Hasan, President and Co-Founder of IRPA. "Our full-day interactive events, led by industry thought leaders and decision makers, provide attendees with in-depth insights, the opportunity to ask the questions they want and get the answers they need at this inflection point in our industry."

