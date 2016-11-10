Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2016) - Gunpowder Capital Corp., (CSE: GPC) (CSE: GPC.PR.A) (FSE: YS6N), ("Gunpowder" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that Advantagewon Oil Corp. ("Advantagewon") has filed its preliminary non-offering prospectus with the Ontario Securities Exchange Commission (the "OSC"). The filing is required in order for Advantagewon to qualify in becoming a reporting issuer in the Provinces of Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta. The OSC has been designated as the principal regulator of Advantagewon. It is anticipated that the review of the preliminary non-offering prospectus will take approx. 10 business days. Once the OSC has completed its review and provided its comments to Advantagewon's preliminary non-offering prospectus then Advantagewon will be able to file its non-offering prospectus (final) with the OSC. Once Advantagewon receives the final receipt for the non-offering prospectus (final), Advantagewon will apply to have its common share listed onto the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Investors are reminded that as outlined in our October 25, 2016 press release, Gunpowder plans on issuing a dividend of Advantagewon shares to its common shareholders to assist Advantagewon with meeting its public float requirements. The Corporation plans on issuing further updates on this matter when additional information is available.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Frank Kordy

Interim CEO & Director

Gunpowder Capital Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

Mr. Paul Haber

CFO

Gunpowder Capital Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: paul.haber@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com



