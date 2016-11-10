NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- ADVANTIS CORPORATION (OTC PINK: ADVT) CEO, Christopher Swartz applauded the passage of California's recreational marijuana law, Proposition 64, and detailed how Advantis is positioned to benefit once it goes into effect.

"Advantis product lines have just been introduced to a whole new consumer base," Advantis CEO, Christopher Swartz, said, "and we are positioned to take full advantage of it." Swartz highlighted ways that Advantis will be able to grow with the industry. "While we have been expanding our base within the medical marijuana industry, several of our partners will easily add or transition their operations to fit with the new opportunities (the passage of Prop 64) presented. Our packaging already has a firm foothold in the industry -- the first Amstercans are being delivered to Speedweed, California's largest medical marijuana delivery service, this week. We are now selling the Rosin6 press,(www.Rosin6.com) which will revolutionize the extraction process by creating the highest, purest yields." The rosin6 press is a portable, safe rosin extraction machine that is environmentally safe and does not use in chemicals in its manufacturing process.

Part of Proposition 64 requires child resistant packaging to contain lengthy disclosures about the products contained within them. "The entire industry is mandated to change in our direction," Swartz explained, "because we are currently the only company that will be able to provide a child resistant package with enough space on it to print the required disclosures and still have a brand name -- the current packaging used in dispensaries simply does not comply with the new regulations." Swartz added that once Proposition 64 goes into effect, Advantis will be well positioned to expand into the recreational market. "As we have been expanding in the medical marijuana space, it has opened the door to several new partnerships that will make us first in the recreational cannabis space; and we are working with these potential partners to develop or produce several new product lines for the industry." Swartz concluded with the progress he sees in the near future, saying, "Natural Elements already doubled their order of Amstercans and I'm sure Speedweed will be ordering hundreds of thousands more as their members clamor for the quality and freshness that Amstercan ensures and represents. Amstercans will be a household name in the industry by the time the recreational use law goes into effect."

