

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - The Brazilian Real declined against the U.S. dollar in the European session on Thursday, amid uncertainty over the nation's trade relationship with the U.S. following Trump's victory.



Preliminary data from IBGE showed that Brazil's retail sales decreased for a third straight month in September and at a faster-than-expected pace.



Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1 percent from August, when they dropped 0.8 percent. Economists had forecast a 0.7 percent fall.



The Brazilian currency fell to near a 2-month of 3.3092 against the greenback from Wednesday's closing value of 3.2167. The Brazilian currency may find support around the 3.4 mark.



