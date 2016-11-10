MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- New data released today by AgileHealthInsurance.com shows that 65 percent of term health insurance plans purchased by consumers on its website had monthly premiums of $100 or less. Plans with monthly premiums of more than $100 but at most $200 were also popular, accounting for 23 percent of health plan selections.

The average premiums on AgileHealthInsurance.com align well with recent news regarding premium affordability. A November 2016 survey by insurance research and comparison firm HealthPocket found that $100 or less was the highest monthly premium 52 percent of adults nationwide could afford to pay for health insurance. The average monthly premium for term health insurance plans selected on AgileHealthInsurance.com was $103. The findings are based on term health insurance plans purchased by consumers between Jan. 1, 2016, and Nov. 7, 2016, on AgileHealthInsurance.com that had a duration of at least 30 days.

The average premium for term health plans available on AgileHealthInsurance.com invite cost comparisons with those observed on HealthCare.gov, the government marketplace for Obamacare plans. Obamacare plans have broad benefits but have very different costs based on whether an individual is eligible for a subsidy. For 2016 plans on HealthCare.gov, the average premium with subsidies included is only $106. However, in the absence of subsidies, the average premium is $386. Consumers on AgileHealthInsurance.com paid 73 percent less than the average premium without subsidies on HealthCare.gov.

"Obamacare premiums have increased an average of 25 percent this year, making finding an affordable plan more difficult," said Bruce Telkamp, CEO of AgileHealthInsurance.com. "Fortunately for consumers, the private health insurance marketplace is helping to fill this affordability gap with term health insurance and other emerging insurance products."

Term health insurance plans are a compelling alternative for dissatisfied Obamacare consumers who struggle with the cost of those plans. Term insurance plans have broader provider network coverage than most Obamacare plans so enrollees can go to most doctors and still be covered. Out-of-network coverage is available for term insurance plans sold on AgileHealthInsurance.com.

Term health insurance is a form of major medical insurance that provides coverage in case of illness or an accident for a set period of time. Term health insurance does not provide identical coverage as Obamacare plans, and benefit and eligibility differences contribute to the cost savings observed. Consumers apply and, depending on their health status (including pre-existing conditions), they may or may not be eligible for specific plans. Additionally, with term health insurance, consumers may still be subject to the Obamacare Tax unless they qualify for one of several exemptions from the tax. Term plans often include co-pays and deductibles that parallel Obamacare plans, as well as lifetime maximums of $1 million or more.

AgileHealthInsurance.com was created to educate people about the availability of affordable alternatives to Obamacare, including term health insurance, and provide a fast, online process for purchasing these plans. Term health insurance is a flexible and low-cost major medical insurance for individuals without expensive pre-existing health conditions. It is not Obamacare. Term health plans offer consumers the flexibility to choose health plans with the benefits that matter most to them and combine these benefits with broad provider networks. Additional information about AgileHealthInsurance can be found at www.AgileHealthInsurance.com.

CONTACT:

Amy Fletcher Faircloth

720-350-3144

Email Contact



