LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- StereoVision Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK: SVSN) a publicly traded Nevada company announced today that per Florida's legalization of medical cannabis they have activated their plan to become competitors in the Florida medical cannabis and hemp industries and formed MediCannaVision Inc., a Florida C corporation.

"With the launch of MediCannaVision, StereoVision is leveraging its relationships in the medical cannabis and hemp industries to further grow StereoVision shareholder value," stated StereoVision's CEO Jack Honour. "MediCannaVision will produce a variety of branded medical cannabis and organic hemp products for the Florida medical cannabis market and for the global surge in interest for hemp products. With a population of over twenty million Florida is the nation's second largest medical cannabis market. With a high percentage of boomers and many of them finding medical cannabis an acceptable alternative to pharmaceutical drugs, Florida has the perfect demographic for exponential growth in cannabis consumption. We believe hemp is the commodity with today's best rapid growth potential. Among the many commercial uses for hemp, the highest quality branded organic hemp products will be a MediCannaVision staple. Working with our jointly owned Puerto Rico medical cannabis and hemp company GreenVision Systems, we look to expand the reach for our products to all available markets worldwide. Management believes this course of action may also enhance our efforts to produce and bring to market our many wholly and jointly owned multimedia properties."

StereoVision Entertainment Inc. (http://stereovision.com) headquartered in Las Vegas, StereoVision (SVE), is a publicly traded Nevada company (OTC PINK: SVSN) focused on creating, acquiring, and producing multimedia content, and the medical marijuana and hemp industries. SVE is generating a variety of Intellectual Properties and technologies for the many existing and emerging content distribution platforms. Additionally, SVE is focused on the legal cultivation, manufacturing, and transportation of medical cannabis and hemp products.

Contact:

Jack Honour

818-326-6018

info@stereovision.com



