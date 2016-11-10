ALCOR M&A Structures 'Cutting Edge Technology' From UK-PVI for Indian and South Asian $250 Billion Automotive Industry Through the 3500 Crores Badve Engineering Group in India

CHICAGO, LONDON and PUNE, India, November 10, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

ALCOR M&A, a global leader in Cross-border Mergers and Acquisition leader, working in close tandem with the India Prime Minister, Modi - Make in India Campaign, along with the British Government led by PM Teresa May, post BREXIT, structured a M&A deal between the 3500 crore Badve Engineering in India and PVI from UK who is a world leader in resistive ink technology. Interestingly this is one of the first deals post BREXIT between UK and India. The deal will help the 20 million two-wheelers, the 1 million three-wheelers and the 4 million four wheelers in India move onto to the better 'wireless and ink based accelerator technology' which is not only safe but also cost effective. The Joint Venture company will design and manufacture automotive controls sensors, printed circuit boards (PCBs) for accelerator pedals and clutch assemblies for automotive applications. The JV company will be the first company in India to supply sensor-controlled electronic ABC assemblies to four-wheelers, as well as two-wheeler market in India and the Asian subcontinent.

Mr. George Molakal, CEO of ALCOR Fund - Chicago congratulated the team and both the companies for using ALCOR investment strategies, relevant market research, the asset management, and the corporate finance advisory to realize the business potential to enter and capitalize on these huge virgin markets of this kind of revolutionary technology.

ALCOR M&A's global cross-cultural Harvard-educated team worked closely with the management of Badve for planning the equity capital management and also PVI to establish the corporate governance system, business strategy, IP Protection and controls, private equity funding and understand the market potential, build the financial model, create the term sheets, debate the JV agreement points and structure the deal within a couple of months. Thomas Mathew, the South Asia Director of ALCOR M&A, said, "British Technology firms have great potential to globalize their products through Joint Ventures and co-investments. ALCOR M&A, the global cross border Mergers and Acquisitions leader, can have these Joint Ventures with equity and debt investments executed within four to six months across the globe. Mr. Thomas also was surprised at the energy of Mr. Shrikant Badve and also the speed of Mr. Leigh Platts who worked closely to execute the deal in speed."

Raghvendra Adukia and Tushar Nayak who closely worked with Mr. Shrikant Badve's and his team of N Joshi, Sunil LG, Mahesh Chengta, Abhijit Kawalgikar, Raghunath Yemul and Lalit Popale praised the Badve team for a speedy response, which makes it easier to enable the JV to success. Mrs Supria Badve also expressed the Corporate Social Responsibility CSR activities for the Joint Venture and staff.

This JV will help PVI investment strategies and business principles with the Global industry experience to enter and expand in the Indian and South Asian market, which is one of the fastest-growing automobile markets in the world. PVI will bring its exclusive design and sensor printing technology to the JV company by keeping its intellectual property related to its proprietary PCB technology in Swindon, England.

Leigh Platts, the Vice President and COO of PVI stated that "the potential of the latest extreme high rel-low cost sensor technology, which will be introduced through the JV for the Indian market is tremendous. Given the scope of the 20 million two-wheelers and being present as a key domestic OEM technology supplier at the genesis of the fast growing automotive and off-highway Industries is priceless."

Prompted by cutting-edge technology, this hi-tech venture will revolutionize the Indian automobile industry by introducing the complete product range of electronic accelerators, brakes, clutch assemblies et al. The corporate finance, the investment strategies are in full execution for the industry and built by ALCOR M&A. The sensor technologies have a potential to change the face of four-wheeler and two-wheeler industries in the short term and heavy vehicle industry in the long term.

ALCOR M&A prides itself to be have enabled one of the first post BREXIT transactions between UK and India which will enable PVI - Badve to be a 'pioneer' in the industry.

Shrikant Badve, Managing Director, Badve Group stated, "I am pleased that Badve Engineering is working actively with the PM Modi's "Make in India initiative" and by bringing this cutting edge technology into India, Badve group is moving from being one of the largest automotive components suppliers to an automotive technology company."

Dr. Sena Yaddehige the Scientist and Chairman of PVI and a host of 52 companies worldwide, with more than 50,000 employees said "I am pleased to enter and support the Indian Automotive market with advanced Technology and we look forward to introducing many more innovations in India. This strategic entry will help PVI to establish itself as the world leader.

Speaking on occasion, Meenakshi Gore and Lumawant Ghodage, Directors of ALCOR Mergers and Acquisitions- said, "ALCOR has seen India as a great destination to invest and to bring in a range of 'cross-border' deals to address the growth areas for Indian companies, through technology, investments, and new businesses. This JV, besides bringing in foreign earnings for India, will generate revenues for the state and increase employment for local population".

