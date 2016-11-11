Engineering Education for a Smart Society: Energy Leader Total Shaping Future Engineers at Seoul Conference

SEOUL, November 11, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Energy industry leader Total reinforces its commitment to train and equip tomorrow's global engineering workforce at an international education conference in South Korea this week.

"Seoul is a fitting location to bring together the international engineering community, to dialogue, network and build relationships with innovative educators from around the world," said Joseph Cho, Total's representative in Korea, in his welcome address to an audience of distinguished education leaders and industry representatives last night. He was speaking at a Total-sponsored dinner celebrating the 10th anniversary of long-term partner the International Federation of Engineering Education Societies (IFEES).

Total is supporting the World Engineering Education Forum (WEEF) and Global Engineering Deans Council (GEDC) conferences taking place this week at Seoul's COEX. The theme of this year's joint conference is 'Engineering Education for a Smart Society" and Total speakers will cover topics including university-industry partnerships and student skills for the future.

"Education is a cornerstone of our commitment to better energy," said Andrew Hogg, Director of Education at Total. "We know that the next generation will be tackling challenges with new ideas and new technology, so it's very encouraging that at this global gathering of engineering education leaders and students we can promote the role of engineers who will be at the heart of the 'smart society' of the future."

This week of engagement is part of Total's commitment to education and its worldwide programme of action with the higher education sector. Total's presence here is also a chance for Korean university representatives to find out about opportunities for their students in this exciting industry. This includes news of 'Team Total' - an annual grants programme that offers €80000 in funding across selected student projects. Applications are open to 4 December on http://www.total-campus.com.

