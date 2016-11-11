A New Multi-partner Platform Powered by Keyrus to Support TheLuxer.com e-Commerce Business in China

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France, November 11, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Keyrus, an international consultancy in Data Intelligence, Digital Transformation and Enterprise Management, is helpingTheLuxer.com to improve its customer experience and extend its presence by setting up a multi-marketplace platform to boost its online sales in China.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160707/387171LOGO )



Owned by Italiantouch, TheLuxer.com operates the e-commerce for the brands of the TOD'S Group (TOD'S, Roger Vivier & Hogan) through THELUXER.COM, a global multi-brand e-commerce platform dedicated to luxury shoes, bags, ready-to-wear, accessories and exclusive capsule collections. Already present in China, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Great Britain, France, Italy, Holland, Spain and the United States, TheLuxer.com aims to provide an unprecedented online buying experience to its consumers.

In early 2016, Keyrus was selected as a business and technical partner to support TheLuxer.com e-commerce vision and implementation in Greater China. The goal of the project has been to launch a new multi-partner solution, based on the SAP hybris solution, and onboarding several key features providing the ability to:

manage several marketplaces from a single point and distribute content to, as well as collect orders from several online channels (JD and Tmall since June 2016 , Xiu and Meici since September 2016 )

, Xiu and Meici since ) automate manual back-office processes, such as photo publishing, product exchanges, order collection, etc.

become autonomous in running its marketplace sales activity in China

The first marketplaces connected to the solution were live just two months after the kick-off of the project. Unlike JD, where TheLuxer.com already had a presence, Tmall was a new channel for TheLuxer.com. The implementation involved the configuration, design, and roll-out of TheLuxer.com store on Tmall, and this was done in record time.

In Autumn 2016, Keyrus has helped TheLuxer.com extend its online presence further via two new vertical marketplaces, Xiu.com and Meici.com, dedicated to fashion and luxury products. Next in line is to launch TheLuxer.com on a fifth marketplace, by the end of 2016.

The multichannel platform now operates all marketplaces in a unified and harmonized manner and provides full insight on the entire product catalog and stock availability.

"With the new solution deployed, we can now focus on added-value activities and manage our e-Commerce operations without the need of a third-party intermediary," explains Fabienne Pellegrin, Country Manager Greater China for Italiantouch. "We wanted to become more autonomous and have more direct control in order to develop our internal market expertise, in addition to optimizing our costs. Keyrus has worked hand- in-hand with us on the entire marketplace project to help us make it a reality," adds Fabienne Pellegrin.

"This multi-marketplace customer-centric solution, that we implemented for Italiantouch, owner of TheLuxer.com brand, is another example of our ability to develop agile and relevant digital platforms for our clients. TheLuxer.com Project relies on Keyrus RapidStore for hybris®, our high-performance solution tailored to provide optimal conditions for the implementation of omni-channel commerce strategies on the Chinese market, and already deployed for several local and international retailers in China. Hosted in the cloud on Aliyun, the Cloud Computing platform of e-Commerce giant Alibaba, the platform deployed for Italiantouch provides the flexibility it requires to scale up tomorrow," explains Thomas Alix, Head of e-commerce and digital at Keyrus China.

With Italiantouch as a client, Keyrus China strengthens its foothold in the Luxury sector, on top of its established presence in the fashion, automotive, department store, services and food industries.

ABOUT KEYRUS

Keyrus, creator of value in the era of Data and Digital

An international player in consulting and technologies and a specialist in Data and Digital, Keyrus is dedicated to helping enterprises take advantage of the Data and Digital paradigm to enhance their performance, facilitate and accelerate their transformation, and generate new drivers of growth, competitiveness, and sustainability.

Placing innovation at the heart of its strategy, Keyrus is developing a value proposition that is unique in the market and centred around an innovative offering founded upon a combination of three major and convergent areas of expertise:

Data Intelligence

Data Science - Big Data Analytics - Business Intelligence - EIM - CPM/EPM

Digital Experience

Innovation & Digital Strategy - Digital Marketing & CRM - Digital Commerce - Digital Performance - User Experience

Management & Transformation Consulting

Strategy & Innovation - Digital Transformation - Performance Management - Project Support

Present in 15 countries on 4 continents, the Keyrus Group has 2,500 employees.

Keyrus is quoted in compartment C of the Eurolist of Euronext Paris (Compartment C/Small caps - ISIN Code: FR0004029411 - Reuters: KEYR.PA - Bloomberg: KEY:FP)

Further information at: http://www.keyrus.com

ABOUT THELUXER.COM

TheLuxer.com-the official e-commerce partner of Tod's, Roger Vivier, Hogan -is an online boutique that specializes in limited edition products. TheLuxer.com is a window to the "Made in Italy" mindset, where taste and elegance are the paradigms.

TheLuxer.com is the new destination for those seeking the finest details and service tailored to their personal needs. It is geared towards a fashion-savvy crowd-those who are particular about the way the products they purchase are made. The boutique is therefore much more than an online store: It is an inspiring place to have an unprecedented shopping experience.

http://www.theluxer.com