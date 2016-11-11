

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were down 0.1 percent on month in October, the Bank of Japan said on Friday.



That was shy of expectations for a flat reading, which would have been unchanged from the September reading.



On a yearly basis, producer prices fell 2.7 percent versus forecasts for -2.6 percent following the 3.2 percent drop in the previous month.



Export prices were up 0.1 percent on month and down 0.7 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices gained 1.1 percent on month but dropped 4.7 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX