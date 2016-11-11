DINUBA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- Local homebuilder San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) will hold a grand opening at the last parcel in Viscaya, a master-planned community offering 84 single-family homes at affordable prices.

Model homes will be open for viewing at Saginaw Avenue and Euclid Avenue in Dinuba, on November 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Safari Restaurant will provide lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and drawings will be held to win a 50-inch flat-screen television and an Xbox One. Special financial incentives that can be applied to design options and closing costs also will be available to buyers.

Viscaya offers four floor plans with Mediterranean, Tuscan and Craftsman exteriors ranging in size from 1,443 to 1,872 square feet. The diverse open floor plans are filled with popular amenities and designed to fit a variety of lifestyles and families with both three- and four-bedrooms available. The homes are on spacious lots averaging 7,000 square feet, with some as large as 11,877 square feet.

Dinuba Unified School District -- which includes Roosevelt Elementary, Washington Intermediate and Dinuba High schools -- will serve Viscaya. Dinuba is in Tulare County with a population of about 21,500. The Alta District Museum is located in a restored railroad station in Dinuba with a collection of materials that illustrate the area's local history.

With easy access to Highway 99, Viscaya is close to shopping and major employers including Fruit Patch and Ruiz Food Products. El Monte Park and Recreation Park are also nearby.

This is a joint venture project with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate investment company that funds 100 percent of the projects and operations of SJV Homes.

Interested buyers can sign up on the interest list for these beautiful new homes by visiting the SJV Home's website or calling 559-732-2660.

About SJV Homes

Deeply rooted in residential construction, the founders of Visalia, California-based San Joaquin Valley Homes have built thousands of quality homes and attractive neighborhoods for Central Valley residents. Founders Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill share a vision of delivering excellence through every level of building, delivering wonderful homes in great neighborhoods. In 2013, SJV Homes combined forces with Presidio Residential Capital, a real estate investment company based in San Diego. www.sjvhomes.com

