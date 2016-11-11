HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/16 -- TriBeluga, the cross-border business innovation platform connecting global startups with China, hosted its third year anniversary at the Grand Hyatt Sanya on China's tropical Hainan Island on October 16th.

The event, dubbed The Third Wave, celebrated Tribeluga's accomplishments over the past three years, showcased its portfolio startups, and provided insight into its exciting plans for the future.

The star-studded event gathered the Tribeluga team from its various locations in Silicon Valley, China and around the world as well as renowned dignitaries such as Patrick Burt (Mayor of Palo Alto) and US Senator Jim Brulte. Many individuals from the highest echelons of technology and business in China also attended the event, along with respected journalists from around the world.

"In just three years, TriBeluga has developed a global, cross-border platform to help high-growth technology companies enter the Chinese market," said Lili Luo, President and Creator of TriBeluga. "We're proud to share our partnerships at every level of the Chinese business ecosystem with our portfolio companies. Our Third Wave celebration demonstrated Tribeluga's powerful global network and commitment to helping game-changing technology companies scale up to the next level. We're truly excited to build on our past successes in the coming year."

In an interview with Patrick Burt, Mayor of Palo Alto, he explained Tribeluga's vital position connecting the US to China: "The business cultures of Silicon Valley and ZGC, the Chinese Silicon Valley, each have their distinct practices, styles and successes. Tribeluga's understanding of both cultures bridges these differences to provide high value for US/Chinese collaboration."

TriBeluga's portfolio companies, including VTouch and nThing, have benefitted hugely from the expertise of Tribeluga's in-house team of experts as well as their extensive network of global mentors. Ms. Luo commented, "We have handpicked a large team of mentors from around the world to support the rapid and sustainable growth of our portfolio in China. They are experts in technology and start-ups or run large operations in the country and have deep insights and connections in the Chinese market."

Beyond mentorship, TriBeluga provides funding and a range of other exclusive resources including marketing, branding, legal and business development in the Chinese market.

Operating primarily in the healthcare, environmental and educational sectors, TriBeluga collaborates with its portfolio companies to establish partnerships in China. Selection of portfolio companies primarily focuses on those that are developing disruptive technologies. Above all, they must demonstrate a clear path towards large-scale economic and social impact in China.

"At Tribeluga we believe that doing good and doing well are not mutually exclusive and we will continue to partner with high potential technology companies that are developing the most sustainable, high-impact technologies and promise positive change for society." - Lili Luo, President and Creator.

As a clear demonstration of Tribeluga's dedication to bettering society, the event also featured a charity auction that raised a very impressive RMB240,000 for Beam International, a medical charity that provides free surgeries for underprivileged children with cleft lips/palates in China.

Tribeluga's portfolio company, VTouch, has developed gesture recognition technology, with current applications in the automotive, IoT and smart home sectors. Thanks in part to support from Tribeluga, VTouch has brokered deals with seven Korean companies and are on the cusp of major success in the Chinese market.

Another of its companies, nThing, has developed a range of IoT solutions for the promising 'smart agriculture' industry. It is currently working with a number of major players in the Korean market and the company is further developing its unique agri-management services for commercial use, prior to China market entry.

Interest from event attendees in Tribeluga's portfolio companies was impressive. It was the first time the companies had showcased in China and they received a hearty reception, with several leading to promising opportunities, including potential partnerships for both distribution and technology integration.

Looking to the future, Tribeluga also announced at the event that it will be opening a new branch office in Chengdu, marking a huge step forward in its capacity to support partner companies on the ground in China. The facility will feature exhibition space where potential Chinese partners can experience for themselves the groundbreaking technologies. It will also serve as a hub in China from which Tribeluga's portfolio companies can work.

To mark its anniversary, Tribeluga rebranded its website (tribeluga.com) and put a greater emphasis on its TB Circle, an exclusive network that connects industry leaders, entrepreneurial elites, investors and experts from around the world to share insights and create opportunities for collaboration.

As Tribeluga embarks on its fourth year of operations, there is no question that the company will continue to act as a vital bridge between the USA and the rest of the world with China.

