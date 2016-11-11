KanDao Technology's Obsidian Named CES Best of Innovation Honoree in Digital Imaging Product Category

First Chinese brand to win the award

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 10th, local time, CES, the world's largest consumer electronics trade show, unveiled the winners of the 2017 Innovation Awards in New York. The Obsidian 3D Panoramic Camera, created and produced by KanDao Technology Co. Ltd., stood out as China's first CES Best of Innovation Honoree in the Digital Imaging product category.

The products that win CES Best of Innovation Awards are viewed as likely trendsetters in the global technology industry, with digital imaging being one of the hottest product categories. Despite the fierce competition, previous Best of Innovation Honorees in the Digital Imaging product category had, for the most part, been top international brands such as Sony, Nikon and Canon. The Obsidian 3D Panoramic Camera won among a variety of international competitors, representing the first Chinese brand product that has won the award.

Obsidian, the flagship 3D panoramic camera of KanDao Technology, enables high-quality live streaming and recording of virtual reality (VR) content through its unique 360° stereo video shooting and proprietary 3D seamless stitching technology. Obsidian received critical acclaim from the CES judging panel for its elegant and smooth design in which the metallic texture of volcanic rock complements the sleek lines, allowing for a perfect combination of high-tech feel and the practicability of VR technology.

KanDao Technology CEO Chen Dan said, "The recognition of the Obsidian 3D Panoramic Camera developed by KanDao Technology, a high-tech company specializing in VR software and hardware solutions, demonstrates the power of an innovative approach to technology that has enhanced the international competitiveness of Chinese brands. As a young startup in Shenzhen, KanDao Technology has taken its first step onto the world stage and will continue to focus on the latest technology trends, as part of its mission to promote the evolution of innovation in image recording and provide an ultimate VR experience for everyone. "

