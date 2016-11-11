

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian utility Enel (ENLAY.PK, EN) reported that its group net income for the nine-month period rose to 2.76 billion euros from 2.09 billion euros in the same period last year.



EBIT was 7.69 billion euros, up from 6.31 billion euros in the previous year.



Revenue for the period declined 51.459 billion euros from 55.998 billion euros in the prior year.



The company said it will reintroduce interim dividend payment from January 2017 on 2016 net ordinary income.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX