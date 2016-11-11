

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market bounced higher again on Thursday, one session after it had snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 25 points or 0.7 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,170-point plateau, and the market figures to hold steady in that neighborhood on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed, as technology stocks may weigh along with the price of crude oil. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financials, property stocks and telecoms, although the gold miners weighed.



For the day, the index jumped 42.91 points or 1.37 percent to finish at 3,171.28 after trading between 3,148.54 and 3,172.31. The Shenzhen Composite Index spiked 28.42 points or 1.37 percent to end at 2,096.89.



Among the actives, Vanke advanced 0.99 percent, while Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.63 percent, Bank of China added 0.60 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China picked up 0.68 percent, China Life spiked 2.34 percent, Ping An gained 0.66 percent, China Unicom was up 0.77 percent and Zijin Mining tumbled 3.06 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday.



The Dow jumped 218.19 points or 1.2 percent to 18,807.88 and the S&P 500 rose 4.22 points or 0.2 percent to 2,167.48, but the NASDAQ slid 42.28 points or 0.8 percent to 5,208.80.



The jump by the Dow was due to substantial gains by JPMorgan (JPM) and Goldman (GS), which was indicative of strength throughout the financial sector amid optimism about reduced regulation under Trump.



Meanwhile, Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) posted losses on the day, weighing on the tech-heavy NASDAQ. Gold stocks also came under pressure, as the price for December delivery slid $7.10 to $1,266.40 an ounce.



In economic news, the Labor Department noted a bigger than expected drop in initial jobless claims in the week ended November 5.



Crude oil futures fell Thursday for the first time in four sessions, hurt by a stronger U.S. dollar and another build in oil inventories. WTI light sweet crude oil fell 61 cents or 1.4 percent to $44.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



