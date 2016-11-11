Incident and Emergency Management Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Increased Government Regulations & Norms - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Nov 11, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts the incident and emergency management market size to grow from USD 88.58 Billion in 2016 to USD 114.01 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.2%. Ever-changing climatic conditions across the globe, increased government regulations and norms, extensive usage of social-media to spread information, and increased terrorist attacks are the major driving factors for the growth of this market.



The incident and emergency management market is broadly classified by vertical into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), energy and utilities, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, government and defense, aviation, hospitality, transport and logistics, telecom and IT, and others.



The government and defense sector commands the major market share and telecom and IT is the fastest growing vertical in this market as it is considered an important element in the economic and social growth of a country. The loss of data and valuable information can severely hamper the operations of the telecom industry. Thus, there is huge need for protection of these data and information.

Application system is expected to dominate the system and solution segment in the incident and emergency market as these systems help to gather information from previous incidents, analyze the ongoing changes, generate alerts, and warn government and disaster management authorities. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2016, as in recent years, this region has been exposed to various natural and manmade disasters. Latin America is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to increase in government expenditure on emergency and disaster management for safeguarding public interests and successfully staging international events, such as Olympics.

