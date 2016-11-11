Canada Bone Growth Stimulators Market Report 2016 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Nov 11, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Canadian Market Report for Bone Growth Stimulators 2016 - MedCore" report to their offering.

Overall, the bone stimulator market in Canada is in the mature stage growing steady at a mid-single digit rate. The two segments of the market, ultrasonic and electrical, have similar unit growth profiles both positively contributing to the overall market at a mid-single and a low-single digit rate respectively. The ASP profiles, however, are somewhat different, with the ultrasound market experiencing a slight decline in recent years due to the entrance of three more affordable devices since 2012. The electrical market, on the other hand, experienced a slight growth in pricing due to the entrance of a more expensive device. Generally, the pricing in both segments is stable on a per device basis, and discussed further under each segment below.



There is a brief discussion regarding the break-down between long bone and spinal units in the Electrical Stimulator Market section and under the competitive analysis section. For context, the long bone market is estimated to be more than seven times bigger than spine ($8.0 vs. $1.1 million, respectively) as of 2015. There is also a brief discussion on the estimated break-down between units sold and units rented under the Ultrasonic Stimulator Market section and under the competitive analysis section.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Canadian Orthopedic Biomaterials Market

Top Canadian Orthopedic Biomaterials Companies

Market Developments



2. Research Methodology

2.1 9-Step Methodology

2.2 Research Scope



3. Bone Growth Stimulator Market

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Analysis And Forecast

3.2.1 Ultrasonic Stimulator Market

3.2.2 Electrical Stimulator Market

3.3 Drivers And Limiters

3.3.1 Market Drivers

3.3.2 Market Limiters

3.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Medtronic

Synthes

Wright Medical

Citagenix

Stryker

Canadian Local Tissue Banks

RTI Surgical

Zimmer Biomet

Sanofi

Bioventus

Anika Therapeutics

Ferring Pharma

Aralez Pharma

Bioventus

DJO

IGEA Medical

Fintek Bio-Electric

BTT Melmak

ITO Company

Orthofix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5zppj6/canadian_market

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716