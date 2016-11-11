United States Spine Navigation Systems Market Report 2016-2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Nov 11, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "US Market Report for Spine Navigation Systems 2017 - MedCore" report to their offering.

The market for spine navigation systems, or spinal image guided surgery (IGS) systems, is closely linked to that of neurosurgical IGS systems. There are relatively few dedicated IGS systems for spinal procedures. Most spinal IGS procedures are performed using neurosurgical IGS systems with spinal software applications. Because spinal and neurosurgical operations are often performed by the same surgeons, this arrangement has worked well so far. Certain spinal procedures may require specialized instruments; however, these disposable instruments can be used with non-specialized systems that have the appropriate software.

There still exists a large potential market due to the fact that many spinal surgeries are still performed free-hand or as an unguided procedure. This is a result of the varying conditions associated with the intraoperative functionality of the different navigation systems. For some cases, a navigation system can simplify and decrease procedure time.



In other circumstances it can complicate and increase procedure time without any clear benefits for the surgeon or patient. In addition, operating room staff members must attend a training course for each different system, which adds additional cost to purchasing the equipment and can limit the number of procedures performed if trained staff are not available. In some cases, navigational technology has proven beneficial to standard fluoroscopy, such as screw fixation, but that procedure only accounts for a percentage of total spine procedures.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

U.S. Surgical Navigation And Robotic Systems Market

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Markets Included

Procedures

Key Report Updates

Version History



2. Disease Overview

2.1 Medical Conditions

2.1.1 Neurosurgery Conditions

2.1.2 Spinal Conditions

2.1.3 Ent Conditions

2.1.4 Orthopedic Conditions

2.1.5 Gynecological Conditions

2.1.6 Urological Conditions

2.1.7 Digestive Tract Conditions

2.1.8 Colorectal Conditions

2.1.9 Cardiac Conditions



3. Product Assessment

3.1 Surgical Navigation Product Portfolios

3.2 Surgical Navigation Regulatory Issues And Recalls

3.2.1 Brainlab

3.2.2 Medtronic

3.2.3 Stryker

3.3 Clinical Trials

3.4 Surgical Navigation Clinical Trials

3.4.1 Stryker



4. Spine Navigation System Market

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Analysis And Forecast

4.2.1 Total Spine Navigation System Market

4.2.1.1 Revenue From System Sales

4.2.1.2 Total Market Value

4.3 Drivers And Limiters

4.3.1 Market Drivers

4.3.2 Market Limiters

4.4 Competitive Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Medtronic

Brainlab

Stryker

Karl Storz

Intuitive Surgical

Stryker

Accuray

Mazor Robotics

Hansen Medical

Medtech



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w2t3l4/us_market_report

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716