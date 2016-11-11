Global Specialty Lubricants Market - Anticipated to Cross $ 81 Billion by the End of 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Nov 11, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global specialty lubricants market is anticipated to cross $ 81 Billion by the end of 2025. Globally, synthetic oil-based specialty lubricant is the most preferred type of specialty lubricants. High demand for synthetic oil-based specialty lubricants is due to their superior performance at high temperatures, oxidation stability and durability, as compared to conventional mineral oil lubricants.

Specialty lubricants are superior quality and multi-functional lubricants which are manufactured by using high class raw materials and advanced technologies. In addition to keeping machinery parts moving, an industrial lubricant - oil or grease - can serve many functions to benefit productivity and cost control. However, the stress on machineries is crossing the limits of the conventional lubricants, and hence paving way for specialty lubricants. Growing industrialization in developing nations is one of the major factors expected to aid the global specialty lubricants during 2016-2025.

Moreover, increasing construction activities, widening base of small and mid-cap industries and growing demand for highly advanced machineries and equipment are some of the major factors anticipated to boost the demand for specialty lubricants across the world during 2016-2025. In addition, high awareness among engineers about high performance lubricants and superior characteristics of synthetic oil based lubricants coupled with stringent government laws are anticipated to positively influence the global specialty lubricants market during forecast period.

Anderol Specialty Lubricants

BASF SE

BP Plc

Balmer Lawrie

Chevron Lubricants

Dow Corning Corporation

Elba Lubrication Inc.

Eurol B.V.

Exol Corporation

ExxonMobil Corporation

FUCHS LUBRITECH GmbH

HUSK-ITT Corporation

Klüber Lubrication München SE & Co. KG

Matrix Specialty Lubricants BV

Nyco S.A.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Sinopec Corporation

TeccemGmbh

Total S.A

Tribology Tech-Lube Inc.

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Specialty Lubricants Market Overview

5. Global Specialty Lubricants Market Outlook

6. North America Specialty Lubricants Market Outlook

7. Europe Specialty Lubricants Market Outlook

8. Asia-Pacific Specialty Lubricants Market Outlook

9. South America Specialty Lubricants Market Outlook

10. Middle East & Africa Specialty Lubricants Market Outlook 11. Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Strategic Recommendations

