

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Mexican Peso lost ground against the U.S. dollar in the European session on Friday, amid continued uncertainty over trade relationship with the U.S. after the President-elect Trump vowed renegotiate the NAFTA trade deal.



Trump's proposal to make Mexico pay for building a wall along the US-Mexico border also weighed on the currency.



The Mexican currency depreciated 4 percent to a new low of 21.38 against the greenback from Thursday's closing value of 20.55.



