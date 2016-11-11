Due to technical issues at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, the Exchange has decided to halt the trading in following products on STO Exchange Traded Notes. Trading will be resumed when the technical issues have been solved.



ISIN Code Short name ------------------------------ SE0005250057 FX G10 CARRY F S ------------------------------ SE0005065372 FX SCORECARD A S ------------------------------ SE0005065380 FX SCORECARD F S ------------------------------



Please note that the order books will be flushed.



