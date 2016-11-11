Panaya Client Hillarys Blinds Wins SAP UKI Quality Award for Fast Delivery of SAP S/4HANA Project

READING and NOTTINGHAM, England, November 11, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Panaya's CloudQuality[TM] Suite's 57th HANA Migration Represents an Industry Breakthrough, Recognized for Successful Delivery in Record Time With Utmost Quality

SAP and Hillarys Blinds have just announced that Hillarys has won an SAP UKI Quality Award for Fast Delivery for a recent upgrade as part of its move to SAP S/4HANA.

Hillarys, one of the UK's premier providers of blinds, curtains, shutters and carpets, was recently faced with the challenge of an update to its SAP system, which supports multiple locations, a thousand remote sales devices, and a market-leading online business.

If done with the resources actually used, the project would have taken three years, but by working with Panaya's CloudQuality[TM] Suite, Hillarys completed the process in less than six months.

Panaya CloudQuality Suite (PCQ) is a SaaS solution that delivers powerful ERP change analytics and actionable recommendations to effectively plan, scope, test and report change implementation.

By using PCQ to ensure effective planning and execution, Hillarys could estimate time, effort and risk to better understand the business case and determine project cost.

"This award is especially enjoyable since it's for doing one sixth of the work initially projected," said Julian Bond, head of ICT, Hillarys. "Upgrading 15 years of SAP custom-code development was initially assessed to be a major project requiring extensive investments of time, personnel, and money with a plethora of potential pitfalls - including major business interruption. Panaya's tech brought it to heel, reducing all resource requirements and business risk, and we were done in six months."

Hillarys migrated its SAP Business Suite to S/4HANA (ECC, CRM & BW) and upgraded ECC5 to readiness for S/4HANA, while managing the effects of the changes on the other aspects of SAP (SMP, PI). Despite the scope of the project, it was essential to minimize downtime.

"Panaya's CloudQuality Suite highlighted deviations from standard, recommended where and how 'standard' could be re-adopted, and generally shined a light on 16 years of bespoke development," continued Bond. "We achieved everything with a disproportionately small development time and functional investment, a testament to the business value CloudQuality Suite provided - allowing us to move far more quickly to 'running simple' than we originally planned or thought possible."

"With over 50 HANA migrations already completed, customers like Hillarys Blinds trust Panaya to deliver ERP changes faster and with no risk." said Doron Gerstel, CEO, Panaya. "We're delighted that Hillarys achievements along with Panaya's support are recognized by SAP with the presentation of the UKI Quality Award."

About Panaya

With Panaya, an Infosys company, organizations reach ERP agility faster - with zero time to change, zero risk, and zero defects. Panaya CloudQuality' Suite enables all types of SAP® and Oracle® EBS changes. Panaya CloudQuality' Suite delivers insights that tell you what will break, how to fix it, and what to test, helping organizations manage testing and collaboration between IT and business during the entire release process. Since 2008, 1,600 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya CloudQuality' Suite to achieve ERP agility. http://www.panaya.com

Media Contact

Amy Kenigsberg

K2 Global Communications

amy@k2-gc.com

tel:+972-9-794-1681(+2 GMT)

mobile: +972-524-761-341

U.S.:+1-913-440-4072(+7 ET)

