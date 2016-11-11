Regulatory News:

Com Hem Holding AB (publ) (STO:COMH) today announces that its subsidiary NorCell Sweden Holding 3 AB (publ) (the "Issuer") has issued new Senior Unsecured Notes (the "New Notes"), in the total amount of SEK 2,250 million due 2022.

The Issuer will use the proceeds together with existing unutilized credit facilities to redeem all of its senior notes in the amount of SEK 2,500 million due 2019 (ISIN: SE0006371381).

The New Notes have a fixed rate coupon of 3.50% and matures in February 2022. The Issuer intends to apply for a listing of the New Notes on Nasdaq Stockholm.

After completion of the refinancing the average blended interest rate of the group's debt portfolio is expected to decrease from approximately 3% in the first nine months of 2016 to approximately 2.5%, given current market interest rates.

DNB Markets and Nordea Markets have acted as Joint Bookrunners, and Swedbank AB and Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Filial Sverige as Co-Lead Managers, in the issue of the New Notes.

About Com Hem

Com Hem offers broadband, TV, play and telephony services to Swedish households and companies. Approximately 40 percent of the country's households are connected to Com Hem's network, making Com Hem an important driver of digital Sweden. We offer broadband speeds of up to 1 Gbit/s and a wide range of channels via digital TV at home or mobile via Com Hem Play. The company was founded in 1983 and has approximately 1,200 employees including about 700 within customer service. Com Hem is headquartered in Stockholm and operates through three subsidiaries; Com Hem AB, Phonera Företag AB and iTUX Communication AB. In September, 2016, Com Hem acquired Boxer TV-access AB. In 2015, Group sales totalled SEK 5,000 million. Since 2014 the Com Hem share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.comhemgroup.com.

This information is information that Com Hem Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.30 CET on November 11, 2016.

