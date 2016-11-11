United States Surgical Robotics Systems Market Report 2016-2017: Spinal Robotic Assisted Surgery Market is Dominated by One Player - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Nov 11, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "US Market Report for Surgical Robotics Systems 2017 - MedCore" report to their offering.

The spinal robotic assisted surgery market is dominated by one player; however, FDA approval was granted to a new system at the beginning of 2016. This growth in Mazor's installed base also increased revenues from services and maintenance. Capital revenues are expected to grow over the short-term as a proportion of revenues due to capital outlays from increasing adoption. However, service and maintenance revenues are expected to increase in growth over the second half of the forecast period, ultimately making up a majority proportion of revenues.



System sales are expected to increase annually, although this growth rate may vary depending on several factors. As robotic technology is relatively new, many spinal surgeons choose to take a conservative approach to adoption. This means that robotics companies looking at the spinal market will need to show significant benefits to procedure and patient recovery times in order to convince institutions to pay the cost of a robotic system. If this can be done, then demand may increase over the forecast period as an inflection point is hit. However, failure to do so may lead to lower growth rates toward the end of the forecast period.



Surgical robotics has tremendous potential to increase the effectiveness of existing procedures and to facilitate novel procedure types. The surgical robotics industry is, in many ways, still in its infancy, with more products in development than currently commercially available on the market. Most new surgical robotic systems are designed for highly specialized medical applications, which is a major draw-back for most facilities. The types of surgical robotic assisted systems covered in this section are: minimally invasive surgery robotic systems, orthopedic robotic systems, spinal robotic systems, neurosurgery robotic systems, robotic catheters and radiosurgery robotic systems.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

U.S. Surgical Navigation And Robotic Systems Market

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Markets Included

Procedures

Key Report Updates

Version History

Research Methodology



2. Disease Overview

2.1 Medical Conditions

2.1.1 Neurosurgery Conditions

2.1.2 Spinal Conditions

2.1.3 Ent Conditions

2.1.4 Orthopedic Conditions

2.1.5 Gynecological Conditions

2.1.6 Urological Conditions

2.1.7 Digestive Tract Conditions

2.1.8 Colorectal Conditions

2.1.9 Cardiac Conditions



3. Product Assessment

3.1 Robotic Assisted Surgery Product Portfolios

3.1.1 Robotic-Assisted Surgery Overview

3.1.2 Neurosurgery

3.1.3 Spine Surgery

3.1.4 Orthopedic Surgery

3.1.5 Minimally Invasive Surgery

3.1.6 Radiosurgery

3.1.7 Catheter Placement

3.2 Ras Regulatory Issues And Recalls

3.2.1 Accuray Inc.

3.2.2 Blue Belt Technologies

3.2.3 Hansen Medical Inc.

3.2.4 Intuitive Surgical

3.2.5 Mako Surgical/Stryker

3.2.6 Omnilife Science

3.3 Clinical Trials

3.4 Ras Clinical Trials

3.4.1 Accuray Inc.

3.4.2 Catheter Precision

3.4.3 Corindus Inc

3.4.4 Hansen Medical

3.4.5 Intuitive Surgical

3.4.6 Mako Surgical/Stryker

3.4.7 Mazor

3.4.8 Medrobotics

3.4.9 Medtech



4. Surgical Robotics Market

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Spine Robotic Assisted Surgery System Market

4.3 Neurosurgery Robotic Assisted Surgery System Market

4.4 Minimally Invasive Surgery Robotic Device Market

4.5 Robotic Radiosurgery Device Market

4.6 Robotic Catheter System Market

4.7 Robotic Assisted Orthopedic Surgery Market



