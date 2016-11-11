United States Diagnostic Hearing Devices Market Report 2016-2017: Baby Boom Generation will Help Drive Moderate Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Nov 11, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The aging of the baby boom generation will help drive moderate growth in this market. The growth of the over-65 demographic group will increase the demand for auditory screening and diagnoses. Technical improvements will also contribute to market growth. Diagnostic hearing devices are often required by medical professionals in order to meet the standard of care for certain diagnostic procedures. This creates a captive market for the device, which generates demand. An OAE analyzer is often used in conjunction with an ABR analyzer. The devices are not substitutes for each other, so any audiologist carrying out infant screening must have both devices.



ABR analyzers, in conjunction with OAE analyzers, are required pieces of equipment for carrying out infant hearing screening examinations. Government programs and private institutions conduct auditory screening programs using screening audiometers. The initiation and upkeep of these programs creates demand for screening audiometers and generates growth in this market. In addition, screening audiometers are required for health care programs that include screening for hearing loss. New legislation at the federal and state level or new initiatives launched by private institutions due to the expansion of health care programs will drive sales of screening audiometers and produce growth in this market.



Diagnostic audiometers are a necessary component of any hearing evaluation. This makes them required equipment for all audiologists and hearing instrument specialists and creates a captive market for diagnostic audiometers, which drives demand and generates growth in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

U.S. Hearing Aids And Audiology Device Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History



2. Diagnostic Hearing Device Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Otoacoustic Emissions Analyzers

2.1.2 Auditory Brainstem Response Analyzers

2.1.3 Screening Audiometers

2.1.4 Diagnostic Audiometers

2.1.5 Industrial Audiometers

2.1.6 Tympanometers

2.1.7 Real Ear Analyzers

2.1.8 Otoscopes

2.1.9 Video Otoscopes

2.2 Market Overview

2.3 Drivers And Limiters

2.3.1 Market Drivers

2.3.2 Market Limiters

2.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis



