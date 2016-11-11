Post-Operative Pain Treatment Options, Drugs Attributes, Market Positioning, Pricing & Reimbursement Landscape & New Drug Pricing 2012-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Nov 11, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Post-Operative Pain Drugs Price Analysis and Strategies - 2016" report to their offering.

Post-Operative Pain Drugs Price Analysis and Strategies 2016, provides drug pricing data and benchmarks in the global Post-Operative Pain market.

The research answers the following questions:

What are the key drugs marketed for Post-Operative Pain and their clinical attributes? How are they positioned in the Global Post-Operative Pain market?

What are the unit prices and annual treatment cost for Post-Operative Pain therapies in different countries? What are the drug pricing trends and how are they expected to change in the future? How are the drug pricing and reimbursement landscape different by countries?

What are the unmet needs in the global Post-Operative Pain drugs market? What would be the ideal pricing strategy for a new pipeline therapy for Post-Operative Pain?

Research Scope:

Treatment Options - Identify key drugs marketed and prescribed for Post-Operative Pain including trade name, molecule name, and company

Drugs Attributes - Find out the safety, efficacy, and risk benefit for key drugs marketed for Post-Operative Pain

Market Positioning - Identify how drugs are clinically and commercially positioned in the global Post-Operative Pain market

Post-Operative Pain Drugs Price Analysis - Find out the annual therapy cost and unit price for key drugs marketed

Find out how the price advanced from 2012 and forecast to 2021

Pricing & Reimbursement Landscape - Find out the pricing and reimbursement landscape

Post-Operative Pain New Drug Pricing - Identify the effective pricing strategy for a new drug launch

Key Topics Covered:

1. Treatment Options

2. Drugs Clinical Attributes

3. Drugs Market Positioning

4. Drugs Price Analysis

5. Drugs Price Benchmarks

6. Drug Pricing & Reimbursement Landscape

7. Drugs Price Forecast

8. Market Unmet Needs

9. New Drug Pricing

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/92h2gj/postoperative

