sprite-preloader
Freitag, 11.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,945 Euro		-0,834
-14,43 %
WKN: 157217 ISIN: CA49740P1062 Ticker-Symbol: FPT 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,394
5,62
17:31
5,145
5,375
16:32
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD INC
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD INC4,945-14,43 %