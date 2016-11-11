COLUMBUS, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 11/11/16 -- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) announced today that it has earned the 2017 Military Friendly® Employer designation by Victory Media, publisher of G.I. Jobs®, STEM Jobs(SM), and Military Spouse. First published in 2003, Military Friendly® Employers is the most comprehensive, powerful resource for veterans today. Each year, the list of Military Friendly® Employers is provided to service members and their families, helping them discover the best post-military career opportunities available.

Worthington Industries is committed to hiring military talent, knowing first-hand that recruiting veterans and military spouses is not only the "right thing to do," but the right thing for business. "We recognize the proven leadership skills, strong work ethic and shared values that veterans bring to our Company," said vice president of Human Resources Terry Dyer. "Hiring and supporting military talent is an important part of our recruiting strategy and we're honored to be recognized again for 2017."

Worthington Industries will be showcased along with other 2017 Military Friendly® Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine, the January 2017 issue of Military Spouse Magazine, and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

Companies and organizations earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from Victory Media's proprietary survey. More than 200 companies participated in the Military Friendly® Employers portion of the 2017 Military Friendly® Companies survey. Ratings methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Victory Media with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

"Companies that have earned the 2017 Military Friendly® Employer designation have exceptionally strong hiring programs and meaningful jobs for transitioning service members, veterans and spouses," said Daniel Nichols, a Navy Reserve veteran and Chief Product Officer at Victory Media. "Our Military Friendly® Employers have moved beyond answering 'why hire military?' They are truly aligning their jobs and recruiting efforts with Military Friendly® Schools to translate military competencies into civilian careers."

About Military Friendly® Employers

The Military Friendly® Employers list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for thousands of federal contractors nationwide, input of military employees, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Employers survey from participating companies. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weightings were developed by Victory Media with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. Data calculations and tabulations were independently evaluated for completeness and accuracy by EY. The survey is administered for free and is open to companies that have hired veterans in the past 12 months. Criteria for consideration can be found at: https://militaryfriendly.com.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries is a leading global diversified metals manufacturing company with 2016 fiscal year sales of $2.8 billion. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington is North America's premier value-added steel processor providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture; a global leader in manufacturing pressure cylinders for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, CNG and LNG storage, Cryogenic transportation and storage and alternative fuel tanks, oil and gas equipment, and consumer products for camping, grilling, hand torch solutions and helium balloon kits; and a manufacturer of operator cabs for heavy mobile industrial equipment; laser welded blanks for light weighting applications; automotive racking solutions; and through joint ventures, complete ceiling grid solutions; automotive tooling and stampings; and steel framing for commercial construction. Worthington employs approximately 10,000 people and operates 79 facilities in 11 countries.

About Victory Media

Founded in 2001, Victory Media is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs®, Military Spouse, Vetrepreneur®, STEM Jobs(SM) and Military Friendly® brands. Learn more about Victory Media at www.victorymedia.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The Company wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Statements by the Company relating to its ability to increase market participation, expand and integrate capacity, increase efficiencies and reduce lead time, achieve growth in general and in specific markets, and other statements which are not historical information constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Act. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

