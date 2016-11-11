Argus Cyber Security, EverCharge, And PolySync Selected As Top Three Automotive Startups











Standout Companies to Receive Live Mentoring Session from Famed Investor Bill Tai at AutoMobility LA, Wednesday, November 16

LOS ANGELES, Nov.11, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --AutoMobility LATM, the convergence of LA Auto Show's Connected Car Expo® and its Press & Trade Days, today announced that Argus Cyber Security, EverCharge, and PolySync have been selected as the top three companies in 2016's Top Ten Automotive StartupsTM competition. The three startups will receive a live mentoring session from legendary Silicon Valley investor, Bill Tai, which will take place inside the Technology Pavilion (located on the Los Angeles Convention Center campus) at 4:20 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Selected from more than 100 original applicants, Argus Cyber Security, EverCharge, and PolySync were chosen from the 2016 Top Ten Automotive Startups as standouts in this year's competition, thanks to their innovative use of forward-thinking technology to better service future transportation and mobility needs.

Each of the top three selected companies takes a substantially different approach to solving future mobility issues, with specializations in cybersecurity, EV infrastructure and autonomous driving technology - all cornerstones in the next generation of transportation. Argus Cyber Security was selected for its innovative, turn-key security solutions which protect commercial vehicles, fleets and aftermarket connectivity platforms from cyberattacks and breaches - a major concern in the connected car movement. EverCharge is aiming to make electric vehicle ownership accessible for everyone. The company's goal is to install and manage EV charging systems in multifamily apartment and condominium buildings, particularly in urban areas. Finally, PolySync was chosen for its autonomous vehicle platform, which acts as on operating system to speed the development, testing and implementation of autonomous driving technologies.

"Argus Cyber Security, EverCharge, and PolySync stood out in an incredibly impressive roster of companies in our Top Ten Automotive Startups competition this year, and we're very excited to give them the opportunity to receive mentorship from Bill Tai live on stage," said LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA President and CEO, Lisa Kaz. "Each of these companies has developed services and products that we believe are significant in the future of mobility, and we look forward to watching their growth in the coming years."

Following the live mentorship session, one startup will be given the unique opportunity to attend the final celebration of the 2017 Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC), an internationally-acclaimed tech competition that takes place on Necker Island, where they will gain additional guidance and direction from the XTC team, sponsors and other participants. The XTC judging panel is expected to include special guest judge and owner of Necker Island, Sir Richard Branson.

Now in its second year, AutoMobility LA's Top Ten Automotive StartupsTM competition recognizes the hottest startups with the greatest potential to shape the automotive, transportation and mobility sectors, and awards them with recognition and exposure in front of 4,500 media and more than 20,000 of the industry's most influential thought-leaders, including automakers, tech titans, designers, developers, investors, dealers, government officials, analysts and more. The competition received more than 100 entrants this year. This year's Top Ten Startups consist of a wide variety of finalists including rideshare solutions, foldable pedestrian vehicles, first responder safety technologies and on-demand mechanic services, amongst others.

The Top Ten finalists were selected by the AutoMobility LA Advisory Board, which is comprised of senior executives from Aeris Communications, Elektrobit, Ellis and Associates, General Electric, Google, Itron, Local Motors, Lyft, Nokia Growth Partners, NVIDIA, Pandora and Strategy Analytics.

Registration for AutoMobility LA (Nov. 14-17) will be open onsite at the Los Angeles Convention Center starting Sunday, November 13; for hours and specific locations, please visit automobilityla.com.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is the first major North American auto show of the season each year. In 2016, the show's Press & Trade Days merged with the Connected Car Expo (CCE) to become AutoMobility LATM, the industry's first trade show converging the technology and automotive industries to discuss the most pressing issues surrounding the future of transportation and mobility. AutoMobility LA 2016 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Nov. 14-17. LA Auto Show will open to the public from Nov. 18-27. AutoMobility LA is where the new auto industry gets business done, unveils groundbreaking products and makes strategic announcements in front of media from around the globe. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater L.A. New Car Dealer Association and is operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow LA Auto Show on Twitter at twitter.com/LAAutoShow, Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/laautoshow/ or via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LAAutoShow and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/. For more information about AutoMobility LA, please visit http://www.automobilityla.com.

AutoMobility LA', Top Ten Automotive StartupsTM, Connected Car Expo®, LA Auto Show® and Los Angeles Auto Show' arethe exclusive property of ANSA Productions, Inc.

