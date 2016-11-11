

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With the Mexican government steadfastly refusing to pay for a wall on the country's border with the U.S., Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tex., has suggested that Congress can help find the money to accomplish one of President-elect Donald Trump's main campaign promises.



In an interview with 'Fox & Friends' on Fox News on Friday, Gohmert said money was previously allocated by Congress for similar projects but not used for its intended purpose.



'I've been thrilled how our Republican leadership has just gotten all excited about Trump,' Gohmert said. 'It's amazing what you can get Congress to do when you lead and push them in the right direction.'



'We had appropriated money during the Bush administration that didn't get spent for the wall,' he added. 'So, yeah, it's going to be great to have somebody that's actually following the law.'



Gohmert also argued that the additional funds would be available, as the wall would reduce the cost of in-processing illegal immigrants.



Meanwhile, U.S. News & World Report said other Republicans are working to lay out an alternative that would enhance existing infrastructure due to concerns about the cost of erecting a wall along the border.



