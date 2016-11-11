Zurich - The robo-advisory model is at a tipping point with all current players needing further development if the robo concept is to prove long-lasting. Without further refinement on the part of the individual robo-advisors themselves, a substantial portion of current providers will have difficulties succeeding in the long-term.

This is one of the main findings of the report "Leading Robo-Advisors 2016 - Benchmarking the current automated investment landscape and mapping the road ahead" for which the Swiss research company MyPrivateBanking Research analyzed and ranked 30 leading robo-advisors worldwide.

No end-to-end consistent level of excellence yet

In their global benchmarking of robo-advisor platforms, the MyPrivateBanking report identifies plenty of examples of good practice at the level of individual functions. However, in the researchers' view, no providers are yet coming close to offering an end-to-end consistent level of excellence. "We see that most robo-advisors are good at some features, but at the same time missing out completely on other important ones", say Francis Groves, senior analyst of MyPrivateBanking Research. "While this was tolerated by clients at the start of the robo-advisor breakthrough, they now demand a top-performance throughout the full process, from comprehensively explaining the services to superior portfolio reporting."

Schwab intelligent Portfolios, Indexa Capital and Nutmeg top ranked robo-advisors

MyPrivateBanking's ranking of 30 robo-advisors from 15 countries awarded the highest scores to the these three platforms:

Schwab Intelligent Portfolios (USA) - exhibiting great strengths in the key areas of product and process information and client assessment plus user experience (43 points out of 60). Indexa Capital (Spain) - a good 'all-rounder' with a solid performance in all areas (42 points). Nutmeg (UK) - Another example of excellent product and process information coupled with being one of the top three providers of investment knowledge and education (42 points).

Most robo-advisors fail to offer a user friendly performance across the full process and all channels

However, with more than a third of the evaluated firms achieving less than half of the possible points, and the highest scoring robo-advisor scoring slightly less than 75% of the maximum available points, MyPrivateBanking sees considerable room for improvement. In particular the survey identified that there are too many gaps in most robo-advisors' onboarding processes to guarantee a steady stream of new clients.

MyPrivateBanking's evaluation covered 43 different ...

