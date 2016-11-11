sprite-preloader
Freitag, 11.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,033 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 811961 ISIN: CA7809111031 Ticker-Symbol: RU7 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RUBICON MINERALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RUBICON MINERALS CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,025
0,04
20:11
0,00
0,00
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RUBICON MINERALS CORP
RUBICON MINERALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RUBICON MINERALS CORP0,0330,00 %