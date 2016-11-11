Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Ultracapacitor Market Analysis Trends Application, Power Type Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Ultracapacitor Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 21.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $9.88 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing focus of key players on superior power supply solutions and lucrative opportunities from Hybrid supercapacitors and technological developments in Ultracapacitors.

Based on Application, the market is categorized into Electronics, Energy, Automotive, Industrial and Other Applications. Electronics is further segmented into Non-Volatile RAM, Solid State Disk Drive and UPS. The Energy segment is further segmented into Energy Harvesting, Wind and Solar. Automotive is further segmented into Train, Bus, Auto and Others. The Industrial application is further segmented into Smart Grid, Valves, Cranes and Mining. Other Applications is divided into Sensor Technology and Aerospace/Military.

Report Highlights:

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Companies Mentioned:

APowerCap Technologies LLC

Axion Power International Inc.

BatScap

CAP-XX Ltd.

Elna America Inc.

Ioxus Inc.

LS Mtron

Maxwell Technologies

Nesscap Co. Ltd.

Nichicon Corporation

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Supreme Power Solutions Co. Ltd.

VINATech Co. Ltd.

Yunasko

Report Structure:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Ultracapacitor Market, By Application

5 Ultracapacitor Market, By Power Type

6 Ultracapacitor Market, By Geography

7 Key Player Activities

8 Leading Companies

