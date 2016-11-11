Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Ultracapacitor Market Analysis Trends Application, Power Type Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.
The Global Ultracapacitor Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 21.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $9.88 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing focus of key players on superior power supply solutions and lucrative opportunities from Hybrid supercapacitors and technological developments in Ultracapacitors.
Based on Application, the market is categorized into Electronics, Energy, Automotive, Industrial and Other Applications. Electronics is further segmented into Non-Volatile RAM, Solid State Disk Drive and UPS. The Energy segment is further segmented into Energy Harvesting, Wind and Solar. Automotive is further segmented into Train, Bus, Auto and Others. The Industrial application is further segmented into Smart Grid, Valves, Cranes and Mining. Other Applications is divided into Sensor Technology and Aerospace/Military.
Report Highlights:
- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Companies Mentioned:
- APowerCap Technologies LLC
- Axion Power International Inc.
- BatScap
- CAP-XX Ltd.
- Elna America Inc.
- Ioxus Inc.
- LS Mtron
- Maxwell Technologies
- Nesscap Co. Ltd.
- Nichicon Corporation
- Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Supreme Power Solutions Co. Ltd.
- VINATech Co. Ltd.
- Yunasko
Report Structure:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Ultracapacitor Market, By Application
5 Ultracapacitor Market, By Power Type
6 Ultracapacitor Market, By Geography
7 Key Player Activities
8 Leading Companies
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5jjsqk/ultracapacitor.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161111005774/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For EST Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Energy Storage