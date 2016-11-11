Research and Markets - Global Industrial Transmitters Market CAGR Growth of 6.2% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2025 - Vendors: Danfoss India, General Electric, Wika

DUBLIN, Nov 11, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Industrial Transmitters Market Analysis & Trends - Transmitter Type (Pressure Transmitter, Flow Transmitter, Level Transmitter, General purpose Transmitter and Temperature Transmitter) - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Industrial Transmitters Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.2% during the forecast period.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Industrial Transmitters across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research.

The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Report Highlights:

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Companies Mentioned:

ABB Group

AMETEK, Inc

Accutech Instrumentation, Inc.

American Sensor Technologies, Inc.

Danfoss India

Dwyer Instrument

Emerson Electric

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.,

General Electric

Honeywell International, Inc

OMEGA Engineering, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Siemens Energy & Automation, Inc

Wika

Yokogawa India Limited

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Industrial Transmitters Market, By Transmitter Type

5 Industrial Transmitters Market, By End User

6 Industrial Transmitters Market, By Geography

7 Key Player Activities

8 Leading Companies

