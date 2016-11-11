Multi Cloud Management Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Increased Agility & Automation is Driving Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Nov 11, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Multi Cloud Management Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The multi cloud management market is expected to grow from USD 939.3 Million in 2016 to USD 3,431.2 Million by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.6% during the forecast period. The need for avoidance of vendor lock-ins, increased agility and automation, and the right level of governance is driving the market.

The multi cloud management market report has been broadly classified into applications and services. The provisioning is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by compliance management. Policy-driven governance and regulations are critical for all the organizations and must be in place to ensure efficient resource utilization as they effectively manage and protect the delivery of any IT service. Compliance monitoring allows end users to protect the virtualized workload with the required compliance policies. To achieve the right level of governance, end users can use the multi-cloud management platform as it enables direct access controls and resolves governance issues.

Under the services segment, cloud automation is expected to dominate the multi cloud management market. Cloud automation within multi-cloud environment enables enterprises to manage the complete lifecycle of deployment and usage of cloud services on public, private, and hybrid cloud. The benefits offered include rapid deployment, increased staff efficiency, reduced cost of maintenance, improved responsiveness to end users, optimum resource utilization, and increased quality, thus, accelerating the growth.

North America is expected to have the largest market share in 2016, whereas the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021 in the multi cloud management market. The major growth factors that would drive the adoption of multi-cloud management include the increasing need for automation and the need for the right level of governance and compliance management.

Companies Mentioned:

Accenture PLC

Cliqr Technologies Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Doublehorn, LLC.

Ecmanaged Sl

Jamcracker, Inc.

Neverfail, LLC.

Rackspace Hosting, Inc.

Rightscale, Inc.

VMware Inc

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Multi Cloud Management Market Analysis, By Platform

8 Multi Cloud Management Market Analysis, By Application

9 Multi Cloud Management Market Analysis, By Service Type

10 Multi Cloud Management Market, By Deployment Model

11 Multi Cloud Management Market, By Organization Size

12 Multi Cloud Management Market Analysis, By Industry Vertical

13 Geographic Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5j8kh4/multi_cloud

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716