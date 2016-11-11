

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is currently turning in a mixed performance against its major rivals Friday afternoon, but is little changed overall. The Veteran's Day holiday is keeping some traders away from their desks at the end of the trading week. The rest appear to be taking a pause after the wild swings the currency market endured earlier this week, following the shocking results of the U.S. presidential election.



The buck sold off sharply after it was announced in the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday that Republican candidate Donald Trump had pulled off an upset victory over Hillary Clinton. However, the weakness proved short-lived, as the dollar bounced back along with global equity markets as investors considered the possibilities a Trump presidency coupled with Republican control of both houses of Congress.



Economic data was on the light side Friday morning. After showing U.S. consumer sentiment at its lowest level in over a year in the previous month, the University of Michigan released a report on Friday showing that consumer sentiment rebounded to a six-month high in November.



The preliminary report showed that the consumer sentiment index jumped to 91.6 in November after slumping to 87.2 in October. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 87.5.



The dollar has climbed to an 8-month high of $1.0850 against the Euro Friday afternoon, from an early low of $1.0923.



Germany's inflation climbed to a two-year high in October, final data from Destatis revealed Friday. The consumer price index climbed 0.8 percent year-on-year in October, faster than the 0.7 percent rise seen in September. A similar higher rate was last reported in October 2014.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.2 percent after rising 0.1 percent in September. Both annual and monthly inflation figures matched preliminary estimates published on October 28.



Germany's wholesale prices increased for the first time in more than three years in October, figures from Destatis showed Friday. Wholesale prices climbed 0.5 percent in October from prior year, reversing a 0.3 percent drop in September.



The buck dropped to over a 1-month low of $1.2673 against the pound sterling Friday morning, but has since rebounded to around $1.26.



U.K. construction output expanded unexpectedly in September reversing a decline seen a month ago, the Office for National Statistics reported Friday. Construction output grew 0.3 percent on month in contrast to August's 1.1 percent decrease. Output was forecast to drop 0.4 percent.



The greenback broke out to over a 3-month high of around Y106.920 yesterday, but has since eased back to around Y106.700.



Producer prices in Japan were down 0.1 percent on month in October, the Bank of Japan said on Friday. That was shy of expectations for a flat reading, which would have been unchanged from the September reading.



Japan's tertiary activity index dropped at a slower-than-expected pace in September, figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Friday. The tertiary activity index edged down a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent monthly in September, after remaining flat in August. That was just below the 0.2 percent fall expected by economists.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX