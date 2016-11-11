

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures plunged Friday, extending steep weekly losses on expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December.



Markets have reacted surprisingly well to the election of Donald Trump as president, giving the Fed room to act next month.



Recent economic data shows the U.S. economy is improving at a steady pace, and inflation is picking up.



The University of Michigan released a report on Friday showing that consumer sentiment rebounded to a six-month high in November.



Dec. gold dropped $42.10, or 3.3%, to settle at $1,224.30/oz.



Gold futures suffered a weekly loss of more than 6%, the largest since 2013.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX