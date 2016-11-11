

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dropping out of the controversial Trans-Pacific Partnership will be one of President-elect Donald Trump's first acts once assuming office, according to an internal transition team document obtained by Politico.



The document said withdrawing from the massive free trade agreement with Japan and ten other Pacific Rim nations would be done within the first 100 days of a Trump administration.



The Trump administration also plans to attempt to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, which the president-elect has labeled the 'worst trade deal in history.'



Citing the transition team document, Politico said Trump would consider withdrawing from NAFTA within the first 200 days of his presidency if the talks do not go well.



The document said Trump would also act quickly to label China a currency manipulator and examine all major proposed foreign acquisitions of U.S. companies to ensure equal opportunities for American investors abroad.



The proposed actions are seen as part of an effort by Trump to fulfill his campaign promise to quickly unwind trade deals he has derided as 'defective' and 'job-killing.'



