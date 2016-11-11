Presentation in Paris of the FCBARCELONA PHOTO AWARDS

PARIS, November 11, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Coinciding with the celebration of Paris Photo, the Vice President, Carles Vilarrubí presented last night the Awards to the French media, artists and photography agencies

The FCBARCELONA PHOTO AWARDS were presented yesterday in Paris, which was part of the events FC Barcelona is organizing to make their first edition of the international awards known.

The event, which coincides with the celebration of the Paris Photo in the French capital, was held at the Jean-Denis Walter Gallery, the only one in Paris specializing in sports photography, and was attended by Vicente Todolí, President of the Jury for the Single Photo category of the awards. During their speeches, both the Vice President Vilarrubí and Mr. Walter stressed the importance of building bridges between the worlds of art, culture and sport and called for the dissemination of the Awards to achieve maximum participation in both categories.

The FCBARCELONA PHOTO AWARDS are sports-themed awards, aimed at top-class artists that use photography as a creative vehicle, as well as professional photographers and photojournalists that see sports as a way of artistic expression. The goal is to identify photographic work that consciously reflects the positive values intrinsic to sport and have been created in order to give recognition to those values seen through the lens of the best contemporary photographers.

The awards have two modalities: the Photo Award, (Single photograph) and the Project Award (idea of a photographic project to be realized). Both categories are endowed with a prize of €40,000 for the winners.

Statements by Carles Vilarrubí, Vice President of the FC Barcelona

"While Paris Photo and Fotofever are taking place, today the city is full of events related to art, and for that I would especially like to thank you for the great support you show to the project, by being here tonight. The FC Barcelona has always wanted to strengthen ties with the world of culture and we hope that this initiative will contribute to building bridges between both worlds."

Statements by Jean-Denis Walter, owner of the Gallery of the same name

"I want to thank Mr. Vilarrubí for being here tonight, proving that there are no sizes in art. I also congratulate FC Barcelona for launching an initiative like this, which helps to dissolve the barriers that exist today between art and sport. From my experience, I know well how difficult it is to unite both worlds."

