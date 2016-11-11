

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vice President-elect Mike Pence will take over as head of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team, the real estate tycoon announced on Friday.



Trump said Pence will serve as Chairman of the Presidential Transition Team, replacing New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.



Christie, who has faced criticism after two aides were found guilty in the so-called Bridgegate scandal, will remain on the team as a Vice Chair.



Dr. Ben Carson, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., will also join the team as Vice Chairs.



'Together this outstanding group of advisors, led by Vice President-elect Mike Pence, will build on the initial work done under the leadership of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to help prepare a transformative government ready to lead from day one,' said Trump.



He added, 'The mission of our team will be clear: put together the most highly qualified group of successful leaders who will be able to implement our change agenda in Washington.'



People familiar with the discussions told the New York Times that Trump wanted to tap Pence's Washington experience and contacts to help move the process along.



Trump announced several others that will join the Presidential Transition Team Executive Committee, including his oldest children, top campaign figures and major donors.



