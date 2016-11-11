

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Giving back ground after rallying in response to Donald Trump's surprise victory, energy stocks are seeing significant weakness during trading on Friday.



A sharp decline by the price of crude oil is weighing on the energy sector, as crude for December delivery tumbled $1.25 to $43.41 a barrel.



Reflecting the weakness in the sector, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is down by 2.1 percent, the NYSE Arca Oil & Gas Index is down by 1.8 percent and the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is down by 1.6 percent.



