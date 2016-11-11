New Frontier Group Named 2016 Cost Containment/Claims Management Company Of The Year

NEWPORT BEACH, California, Nov. 11, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- New Frontier Group, www.newfrontiergroup.com, Global Leaders in Medical Solutions, was named 2016 Cost Containment/Claims Management Company of the Year.

The annual award, presented by the International Travel & Health Insurance Journal (ITIJ), was announced in Berlin, Germany at the International Travel and Health Insurance Industry Conference (ITIC).

As the recipient of the 2016 Cost Containment/Claims Management Company of the Year, New Frontier Group was recognized from a large field of global competitors. Most notably, it was given this prestigious award based on its "remarkable growth" and "professional reputation of focusing on the needs of its customers, irrespective of the company size."

Each year ITIJ's annual global conference concludes with an awards gala honoring companies for their outstanding contributions of excellence and innovation. Winners are selected by a panel of industry leaders who are experts in the areas of the travel insurance provisions.

Accepting the award before 800 industry associates, clients and guests, New Frontier Group President and CEO Gitte Bach, proudly acknowledged the spectacular year New Frontier Group experienced in its market growth. Ms. Bach thanked clients for their support and collaboration while equally expressing appreciation for the extraordinary performance of the New Frontier Group team.

"The last 12 months have been phenomenal for New Frontier Group and I am so proud to have been named 2016 Cost Containment/Claims Management Company of the Year. I believe this award recognizes our company and our team for their superior service and acknowledges the competitive advantage we have built in using technological advancements to provide global healthcare solutions."

This was the first year New Frontier Group was nominated and thus being awarded the 2016 Cost Containment/Claims Management Company of the Year, makes it all the more special. In addition, it was also given the great honor of being a first time finalist for the ITIJ Marketing Campaign of the Year.

About New Frontier Group: New Frontier Group is the global leader as the first point of contact for worldwide International Insurance and Assistance Teams. New Frontier Group leads the travel industry's global healthcare management services by providing a business suite of customized assistance, full service solutions and cost savings for its worldwide clients. New Frontier Group is an independently owned U.S. based International Company established in 2002.

