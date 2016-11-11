PERRYSBURG, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 11/11/16 -- John Ayling, Chairman, CEO and Founder of LD Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: LDHL), a public company traded as LDHL, provides a business overview and key updates that are in motion at LD Holdings, Inc. "We have been focused on executing our initial round of acquisitions, expanding our pipeline of companies to acquire and building a platform on which we can add numerous acquisitions, in different industries, while delivering strong returns for our investors." - John Ayling, CEO.

Boomer Acquisitions - Strategic Opportunity and Vision:

Research and reports continue to outline more that upwards of $15 trillion of small businesses, owned by Baby Boomers will transfer over the next 10-15 years. These are quality businesses with proven track records of performance, profitability and a passion for customers. As we move forward to execute our initial acquisitions and building our acquisition pipeline, it continues to be evident that there will be a steady and plentiful flow of opportunities and our focus will be to acquire the right ones, at the right terms -- developing the right integration and management strategies that will ensure continued performance and growth success.

Acquisition Pipeline:

LD Holdings has expanded its acquisition pipeline that consists of 11 acquisitions in 2 different verticals -- Landscape Design and Servicing and Business Services (IT and SaaS solutions). The combined revenue for these acquisitions -- when completed -- would be about $35 Million (2017) with EBITDA of roughly $5.8 Million (16% of Revenue).

Landscape Services - Architect, Design, Build and Service:

With an industry estimate in the $20-$25 Billion range, there are significant acquisition and growth opportunities in the Landscape Services vertical. These established businesses provide strong opportunity for recurring revenues and predictable cash flows. Additionally, we see firms that deliver diversified solutions having decisive competitive advantages within a market.

We have identified and have developed a pipeline of 8 companies in this Landscape industry that we are looking to acquire through year end 2017. The integrations and ongoing management of these companies is being led by an industry expert who will drive and manage all growth and efficiency initiatives. Additionally, we are managing ongoing efforts to add to this pipeline as we expand through the Midwest towards a Regional and an eventual National footprint.

Business Services - IT and SaaS Solutions:

LD Holdings has identified and is in final negotiations with 3 initial acquisitions in our Business Services vertical. These companies have combined sales of $4.65M with EBITDA projections to be in the $600K range, with a 2017 EBITDA target in the 20% range. The solutions and service provided are IT related break-fix and managed services with a concentration in accounting packages and integration solutions. While we are initially focused on acquiring these initial 3 businesses, we are also in the early stages of identifying a number of add-on businesses that will complement and quickly expand the footprint into this valuable technology space.

Initial Acquisitions:

LD Holdings is in the final planning and execution stages for our initial acquisitions and look forward to announcing the closing of these deals over the next 100 days.

Landscape Design & Servicing: Target #1 Revenue - $2.1M EBITDA $400K Business Services (SaaS): Targets #1-3 Revenue - $4.65M EBITDA $600K

$5M Credit Facility:

LD Holdings is working with an Institutional Investor to fund a $5M line of acquisition capital to finance our initial round of acquisitions. We will continue looking for predictable and stable sources of transaction financing to fund our pipeline of ongoing acquisitions.

Executive Leadership Team:

LD Holdings continues to add to our Headquarters Executive Team along with identifying and retaining Division Presidents (our industry "experts") that will lead the prospecting, acquiring, integration and ongoing management and growth of Baby Boomer businesses within specific verticals.

"I am pleased with the scope of experience and core competencies that our Executive team possesses along with their dedication to execute on all of our business strategies." - John Ayling, CEO.

Strategic Joint Venture:

The Company has entered into a strategic Joint Venture with a Financial and Management Holding Company located in the Southwest part of the United States. Their mission is similar to that of LD Holdings and their management team is a very good fit. This joint venture will expand the Company's geographic reach and management depth.

Investor Relations:

In order to meet our acquisition and business strategies, LD Holdings will always be looking to source capital through various investor channels. In the immediate term, we are looking to expand our retail investor base by attracting and engaging prospective investors through partnerships, digital content marketing and various social media campaigns. Additionally, over the near and longer term, as we build our base of acquisitions, we will be introducing LD Holdings to a wide range of institutional investors.

Investor Database:

If you would like the latest updates on LD Holdings, please take a minute to ensure your contact information is updated. Please email or call Hafner - Investor Relations - Glenn@LDHoldings.com or (630) 777-4005

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the Company's expectations of sales based on new hires. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products and operating as a development stage company, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, competition in the industry in which we operate and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

