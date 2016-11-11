MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/11/16 -- Todd Young, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Services, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft and his leadership team invite members of the local media to celebrate the expansion project of Bombardier's West Virginia Air Center. Earl Ray Tomblin, Governor of West Virginia will be in attendance. The Air Center provides maintenance services for Bombardier-manufactured commercial aircraft and will be expanded to enhance support to growing fleets.

Where: West Virginia Air Center, 2400 Aviation Way, Bridgeport, WV 26330 When: Tuesday, November 15, 2016 - 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. RSVP: Please confirm your attendance to philippa.king@aero.bombardier.com by Monday, November 14, 2016. Note: Photo opportunities and executive interviews will be conducted during the celebration. A guided tour of the facility will follow the press conference. Valid media identification must be displayed upon arrival.

We look forward to hosting you.

