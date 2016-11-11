Saint John, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2016) - Stompy Bot Corporation (CSE: BOT) (the "Corporation"), announces that it has been served with a notice of civil claim by Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. ("Stockhouse") that has been commenced in the Supreme Court of British Columbia in connection with an agreement between the Corporation and Stockhouse relating to the provisions of an investor relations program by Stockhouse for a period of 12 months from December 9, 2015 to December 8, 2016. Stockhouse is requesting damages in the amount of $84,750, based on alleged breach of contract.

The Company intends to defend its interests and protect its rights.

About Stompy Bot Productions

Stompy Bot Productions is a wholly owned subsidiary of publicly traded Stompy Bot Corporation (CSE: BOT) - an independent video game developer and digital media publisher. Stompy's growth strategy is to become a premier independent multimedia publisher. Their indie philosophy is to identify and acquire unique video game properties, apply innovative technologies, game development expertise, partner with movie studio resources and manage entertainment brands through a global media marketing approach. Stompy Bot is the exclusive Heavy Gear digital games license holder and publisher of Heavy Gear Assault, a next generation PC title using Epic Game's latest Unreal Engine 4 technology. For more information visit www.stompybot.com.

