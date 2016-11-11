Technavio's ICT research analysts have recently published numerous reports focusing on the booming data center market. Technavio's continuously growing data center report library now features updated content on data center construction, data centers in China, and data center storage. All three of these reports can be purchased at a minimum 60% discount by becoming a Technavio Insights member

Key Highlights from Technavio

Global Data Center Construction Market 2016-2020

Many colocation and managed cloud hosting providers are allocating private spaces in their data centers for government agencies to offer cloud and big data analytics.

The number of mega data centers will continue to grow significantly through global cloud service providers and colocation and telco providers, leading to huge revenues for the market.

Going forward, reducing OPEX will be a major consideration when designing an efficient data center. Flexibility, scalability, reliability, and redundancy are among the modern data center design requirements.

Data Center Market in China 2016-2020

The Chinese government is involved in improving the digital economy of the country by supporting data center construction and providing guidelines for the operation of greener data center facilities.

China-based vendors such as Huawei, Lenovo, Inspur, and ZTE have strong market opportunities in the country especially with the construction of mega data centers by IT organizations and telecommunications providers.

Increased construction of green data centers and adoption of software-defined data centers will lead to strong revenue generation in the market.

Global Data Center Storage Market 2016-2020

The global data center storage market is anticipated to witness rapid growth, posting a CAGR of more than 15% over the forecast period.

The rising adoption of flash-based storage will be a significant trend over the next four years. SSD storage, commonly known as flash storage, offers greater efficiency compared to traditional HDD storage.

EMC is the leading vendor in the storage space with a market share of 28%-30% due to increased adoption of its storage portfolio products combined with VMware solutions and SDS-enabled infrastructure offerings.

