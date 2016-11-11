CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/11/16 -- ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd. announced today the appointment of Linda Southern-Heathcott as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, effective November 10, 2016.

Ms. Southern-Heathcott has been a Director of ATCO Ltd. since 2012. She is President & Chief Executive Officer of Spruce Meadows Ltd., an internationally recognized equestrian facility, and a Founding Director and Board Chair of AKITA Drilling Ltd. Ms. Southern-Heathcott is also a Director of Canadian Utilities Limited and Chair of Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd.

Ms. Southern-Heathcott holds the Corporate Director Designation (ICD.D) from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

With approximately 7,000 employees and assets of $20 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation delivering service excellence and innovative business solutions in Structures & Logistics (workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management); Electricity (electricity generation, transmission, and distribution); Pipelines & Liquids (natural gas transmission, distribution and infrastructure development, energy storage, and industrial water solutions); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales). More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

